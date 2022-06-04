Northern Territory IT jobs plunge during May amid overall increase

Ads for jobs based in the ACT meanwhile experienced the strongest monthly rise.

Credit: Supplied

The Northern Territory recorded the largest drop in IT job advertisements out of all the states and territories during May, dropping 41.9 per cent month-on-month, according to job advertisement website SEEK.



This is according to the site’s Employee Dashboard report for the month, which recorded slight growth in ads for the ICT sector at 0.6 per cent.

The only other state or territory to record a fall was Queensland, which fell 0.8 per cent.

In April, both these locations recorded the largest growth out of all the states and territories, at 23.5 per cent and 13.6 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tasmania recorded the largest increase for May, at 15 per cent. This was followed closely by the ACT with 12.8 per cent, then Victoria with 2.2 per cent, NSW with 2 per cent, Western Australia with 1.4 per cent and South Australia with 1.3 per cent.

On a role-by-role basis, developers and programmers are the most commonly found on the site, yet fell by 2 per cent month-on-month. According to SEEK, these roles have been declining every month since June last year, with the exception of January.

Business and systems analysts were the next most popular roles followed by engineering and software positions, both rising seven per cent.

The ICT industry’s bump up in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation rose by 2.1 per cent, up again from February’s increase of 2.9 per cent.

According to SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks, this means job ads have broken SEEK records every month this year so far.

“Applications per job ad fell by 2.3 per cent month-on-month, as the job market continues to tighten, albeit at a slower pace,” she added.