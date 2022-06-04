Multimedia Technology signs Aussie distie deal with espresso Displays

To gain access to new market opportunities through MMT's vendor portfolio and reseller network.

Mark Eichler (MMT), Gary Caldarola and Will Scuderi (espresso) and Carey Hassall (MMT). Credit: MMT

Multimedia Technology (MMT) has signed a distribution deal with portable monitor vendor espresso Displays for the Australian market.



The vendor’s core product range, also named the espresso Display, are portable, thin, touch-enabled monitors aimed at the accounting, engineering, sales and digital art industries.

Through the deal, espresso expects to gain access to new market opportunities through MMT's vendor portfolio and reseller network.

"We’re delighted to be partnering with Multimedia Technology to help facilitate Australia’s move to hybrid working,” says Will Scuderi, co-founder and CEO of espresso.

“MMT can provide specialist distribution into new channels, helping us scale the growth we have already seen in the consumer world," he added.

Carey Hassall, MMT strategic partnership manager, said the agreement with the display vendor was “particularly special”.

“espresso is one of the biggest success stories to come out of the Australian tech industry in recent times and when you meet their team it’s easy to see why – they are one of the most driven, engaged and responsive organisations we’ve dealt with,” he said.

“Whilst espresso’s focus has traditionally been on the consumer market, their products are designed to be used commercially. We’re really excited to share our knowledge and experience from 30+ years in this space and help set them up in the channel.”

The agreement with espresso comes after MMT struck a deal for Australia with Canadian cyber security vendor D3 Security last month.