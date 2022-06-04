Accenture appoints ex-NSW Deputy Commissioner for National Security Practice

Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture has expanded its national security practice under the leadership of former NSW Deputy Commissioner Michael Willing.

As part of the expansion, the National Security unit will now focus on intelligence, public safety and border protection organisations.

Willing will now work with Accenture’s clients in the public sector to address their security challenges, working closely with Margarita Tapia, principal director of National Security.

“I am delighted to join the team at Accenture to help our public sector clients navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape, to build cyber resilience, and to grow and reinvent with confidence,” he said.

“I look forward to expanding the practice and protecting the security of our nation, particularly across organisation boundaries of intelligence, policing and borders.”

Accenture has been bolstering its national and cyber security efforts in Australia for some time. In 2019, it acquired Canberra-based cyber security company BCT Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Less than a year later, it also bought Sydney and Melbourne-based Context Information and, on a global level, Security and Symantec’s cyber security services business from Broadcom.

“Accenture is committed to helping our clients across all sectors navigate the increasing risks and threats to the security and prosperity of Australia,” said John Vidas, Accenture Health & Public Service senior managing director.

“We are thrilled to have the expertise of Michael with his in-depth knowledge of both the industry and the security challenges it faces, leading this new practice.”