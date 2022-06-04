Datto hires seasoned leader Mark Clayton for APAC

Mark Clayton (Datto) Credit: Datto

Recently acquired Datto has hired technology industry veteran Mark Clayton to oversee its Asia Pacific operations.

As a result of the new appointment, Datto’s APAC leadership will now be run from Singapore rather than its previous location of Sydney.



Clayton recently led Nutanix’s APAC enterprise cloud business, where he was responsible for growing its service provider base across Asia until last year.

Before joining Nutanix in 2017, he spent a year as vice president and general manager for Dell Technologies’ Virtustream unit in Asia. He also racked up 16 years with Cisco, serving in a number of leadership roles across both Canada and APAC.

Now as Datto Asia Pacific vice president, Clayton will drive the managed service provider (MSP) specialist’s go-to-market efforts and expand its footprint in the region.

“Home to some of the world’s largest digital economies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Asia Pacific are in critical need of reliable security solutions,” Datto CRO Sanjay Singh said. “Mark's deeply entrenched understanding of regional business requirements, combined with extensive strategic and sales experience, will be a key asset to delivering important security solutions to this market.”

Upon joining Datto, Clayton noted Datto’s appeal to the SME community via its MSP partner base.

“SMEs are faced with similar cybersecurity challenges as large enterprises; however, their ability to confront these threats is impeded by limited IT resources,” he said. “I am excited to work with MSP partners to accelerate efforts in securing their clients, building their cyber-resilience and future readiness. I look forward to accelerating continued growth in one of the fastest digitalising regions today, empowering businesses with mission-critical IT capabilities to succeed.”

Datto recently hit headlines when rival Kaseya announced plans to acquire it in a US$6.2 billion deal funded by private equity.

The news sparked a flurry of commentary from the MSP community considering Kaseya’s history with acquisitions such as IT Glue, recent security related issues and how the subsequent fallout was handled.