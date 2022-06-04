6pillars launches anti-ransomware automation tool in AWS

Called Automate+ARA it features auto remediation that corrects security issues in AWS in real time.

Lorenzo Modesto (6pillars.io CEO) Credit: 6pillars

Australian compliance and automated cyber security start-up 6pillars has launched an end–to-end anti-ransomware automation tool in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Named Automate+ARA, the tool features auto remediation that corrects security issues in AWS in real time, detects and alerts security issues through integrations with Slack, and has its own custom developed controls to automate recovery.

“The prolific acceleration of ransomware attacks globally is what happens when bad actors adopt automation faster than their targets,” 6pillars CEO Lorenzo Modesto said. “With this launch, we’re looking to head off that threat by leveraging automation for good and protecting customer’s environments from end to end, allowing customers to protect, detect and recover in near real time.”

In the lead up to the launch, 6pillars has already engaged in discussions with both end customers and managed service providers.



“While upskilling, reskilling and graduate programs have their place, automation is the only path to improving companies’ security and risk posture in the timeframe required,” Modesto said.

Additionally, 6pillars has partnered with SentinelOne where it will incorporate SentinelOne for AWS Security Hub product into Automate+ARA.

This integration allows customers to not only benefit from SentinelOne’s endpoint protection but to view threat findings directly in AWS Security Hub.

“SentinelOne delivers full transparency across an organisation’s network at machine speed,” SentinelOne director of product management David Baldwin said. “We are happy to provide 6pillars with our security telemetry, providing joint customers with the ability to detect, protect, and respond to attacks in progress using the tools of their choice. Together we enable organisations to protect their cloud estates and responding to threats in an automated workflow.”





