Finance seeks partner for performance reporting system refresh

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The Department of Finance is seeking for a partner to refresh its performance reporting system as its existing one is under contracts that are set to expire soon.



The new system, according to a request for tender (RFT) document, will include a digital annual reporting tool (DART), a transparency portal to contain reports, plans and statements, as well as a managed storage system performance data repository.

The department said its existing digital annual reporting tool and transparency portal have been used since 2018 but is now looking into a fully digital approach to authoring annual reports.

As such, the three elements of the new system are anticipated to become the “single definitive source of Commonwealth performance information, providing easy access to the information for the Parliament and the public”.

At the moment, only entity annual reports are available through its existing portal, which is hosted on GovCMS SaaS (software-as-a-services) and allows users to view data on various data points.

Additionally, the current system functions through using drafting reports in a productivity tool suite, which are then copy and pasted once approved. The department claimed this creates process inefficiency and is also at risk to transcription errors, such as manually inputting a spreadsheet into a table.

“It is the intention of Finance that the information on the portal will be expanded to incorporate additional information, such as corporate plans and portfolio budget statements in HTML format,” the document noted.



“With this expansion, the supplier will be required to be able to link measures between performance reports, with a view to providing a ‘clear line of sight’ between measures in portfolio budget statements, their presence in corporate plans and their reporting in annual performance statements in entity annual reports.”

The RFT is open for submissions until 27 June, with the contract expected to start from 31 October.