Dicker Data inks deal with Cisco partner Taleka

Will leverage Taleka to accelerate and scale Cisco CX solutions in Australia.

Tracey Kingston (Taleka) Credit: Tracey Kingston

Dicker Data has signed a partnership agreement with UK-headquartered Cisco service delivery partner Taleka for Australia.

Taleka, a consultancy service focused on Cisco's customer experience suite, will now be offered to Dicker Data partners at no charge on all Cisco collaboration opportunities.

According to Dicker Data, the agreement will help partners build their own internal customer experience practices, as well as improve adoption and renewal rates while leveraging and optimising Cisco Partner Incentive Programs.

Vickie Madeleine, general manager of Cisco at Dicker Data, said the deal would help partners embrace the transition and monetise their investments in certifying their teams.

Based in Stirling, Scotland, Taleka has operated in Asia Pacific since 2007 under the leadership of regional director Tracey Kingston.

Of the Dicker Data partnership, she said: “In today’s market, we see partners aware of the value of offering CX [customer experience] services, but uncertain on how to get started. The Dicker Data/Taleka CX program will enable those partners to accelerate the delivery of these services within their customer base therefore quickly realising the benefits.”

The partnership fits into Cisco’s wider focus on increasing customer product usage and improving renewals beyond a product’s lifecycle, tailoring services at each stage.

“The Dicker Data and Taleka partnership will help customers to realise the full value and capabilities of Cisco’s offering,” said Rodney Hamill, Cisco’s director of the partner organisation for Australia and New Zealand. “It also demonstrates the value and innovation led by the distribution partnership and the focus on customer success.”