Deloitte partners with universities and TAFE NSW for Cyber Academy launch

The first-of-its-kind program combines nationally recognised qualifications with on-the-job training and mentorship.

Credit: Dreamstime

Deloitte has partnered up with the University of Wollongong (UOW), TAFE NSW and Swinburne University of Technology to create the Cyber Academy.

The new academy aims to boost Australia’s cyber security workforce and is currently accepting registrations of interest.

This program will attract seed funding from the NSW government under its NSW Higher Education Strategy, which will see trainees employed by Deloitte, a NSW government department or an industry partner while undertaking online training coupled with face to face learning for three years.

Graduates will emerge with a Diploma of Information Technology (Cyber Security) from TAFE NSW and a Bachelor of Computer Science (Cyber Security) from UOW. Swinburne University will deliver places in Victoria.

Deloitte Australia Risk Advisory Managing Partner Steve Jansz said the first-of-its-kind program would combine nationally recognised qualifications with on-the-job training and mentorship.

"The risks of more complex and sophisticated cyberattacks are clear and we need the best and the brightest working in cyber,” Jansz said.

NSW Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the new academy would fast track 1,200 careers in the rapidly growing cyber security sector through a blended three-year ‘earn as you learn’ program.

“This collaboration harnesses world-leading expertise to ensure a pipeline of highly skilled graduates can hit the ground running and provide vital protection for our economy in the cyber sector,” Henskens said.

Cyber security remains high on the federal government's agenda, particularly with Labor's appointment of Minister for Cyber Security Clare O'Neil.