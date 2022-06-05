Labor creates standalone cyber minister in new Cabinet line-up

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made cyber security into its own portfolio in a Cabinet first, appointing Victorian MP, Clare O’Neil as the Minister for Cyber Security.

Labor’s first ministry line up is currently being sworn into Government House, since winning the election on May 21, featuring a record number of 10 female Cabinet ministers in Australia’s political history.



O’Neil will also maintain the Minister of Home Affairs portfolio. She previously spent more than a year as the Shadow Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care, and was also the Shadow Minister for Innovation, Technology and Future of Work for a couple of years.

Minister for Communications is staying put with Michelle Rowland, who previously retained that portfolio for five years as the Shadow Minister for Communications.

Ed Husic is also maintaining his former Shadow portfolio, becoming Minister for Industry and Science.

Bill Shorten will also continue as Minister for National Disability Insurance Scheme and Minister for Government Services, which includes the Digital Transformation Agency.

"This is an exciting team. It's a team which is overflowing with talent, with people who are absolutely committed to making a difference as Ministers and Assistant Ministers in my Government," Albanese said.