M2M gives Blair Fox a breath of fresh air with IoT monitoring

M2M Connectivity has brought in an internet of things (IoT) solution for wind farm operator Blair Fox to monitor and maintain turbine performance through 4G and 5G.

The new solution emulates CSD over IP, allowing Blair Fox’s legacy SCADA systems in older turbines to communicate over 4G and 5G, utilising Sierra Wireless FX30 modems and specialist M2M SIMs.

This is opposed to its older setup that relies on Telstra's 3G network – which is to be shut down in 2024 – and the wind farm operator’s “aging communications infrastructure”, according to Blair Fox director Tim Rosser.

“We had previously relied on manual monitoring and maintenance, but as a small company this was not sustainable or viable given the remote and rugged locations of our turbines,” he said.

“M2M Connectivity designed and deployed a custom solution within weeks and what we now have is the peace of mind we need to run our turbines and deliver energy to our customers for years to come.”

Blair Fox’s older solution relied on a circuit switched data (CSD) over GSM to operate and monitor its turbines, which M2M claimed will be obsolete following the network shutdown.

“Blair Fox has implemented a system which is future proof and can be easily migrated as cellular networks evolve,” said Kat Dempsey, Australia and New Zealand senior director at M2M Connectivity - M2M One.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and ensuring their communications infrastructure supports their growth and the evolving needs of their customers.”

