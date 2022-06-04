Canary hires Cube Networks’ Jarrod Bloomfield to lead Vic

Will also expand its geographic presence in other states and territories.

Jarrod Bloomfield (Canary) Credit: Canary

Canary Technology Solutions has tapped former Cube Networks director Jarrod Bloomfield to lead its new Melbourne office.

Canary – which formed from a merger between IT Consult, Diversus Group and BCPrise earlier this month – is intending to expand its geographic presence in other states and territories, with Bloomfield spearheading its growth in Melbourne.

Canary has also opened a Brisbane office, brought in two new Perth based consultants and moved into a new office in Sydney.

Bloomfield previously spent two years as director of client engagement for Cube, joining the digital infrastructure specialist from Aruba.

He also founded NGage Technology Group in 2012, which was bought by Cirrus in 2017.

“We are pleased to welcome Jarrod onboard to lead our expansion into the key Melbourne market,” Canary CEO Steve Parsonage said.

“Jarrod’s calibre as an entrepreneur and client engagement specialist, combined with his knowledge of the Melbourne market and proven ability to grow a managed services business, makes him an ideal fit for Canary, which has aggressive growth and expansion ambitions of its own.”

Bloomfield meanwhile said he was excited to play a “key role in driving its growth strategy and objectives in Melbourne”.

“The company has strong foundations, and its commitment to creating long-lasting relationships with customers on their digital journeys is a foundation we can build upon and turn Canary into the next Australian IT services success story,” he added.