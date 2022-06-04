Cevo consultants band together to launch Digi6

L-R: Lisa Applegarth, Joanne Spencer (Digi6) Credit: Digi6

Two former Cevo Australia consultants have joined forces to form Digi6, a new digital-focused consultancy in Australia.

Joanne Spencer and Lisa Applegarth founded the company on the ethos of supporting businesses through six key services: project delivery management; business analysis; organisational change and adoption; experience design; product management; and information architecture.

Digi6 will sit under the same umbrella as Cevo Australia and Arinco under the overall directorship of Nicki Bowers, former Kloud Managing director.

According to the duo, Digi6 was founded to “support organisations adopt digital transformation, through enabling teams to change behaviour by improving the user experience and implementing effective change management practices”.

Spencer and Applegarth will lead Digi6 from Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. The pair have a shared history of working at both Cevo, Telstra Purple and Kloud Solutions during the past six years.

Professional and managed services provider Kloud was acquired by Telstra in 2016.



“As the digital focus of customers continues to accelerate, digital innovation is imperative to transform traditional, slow evolving organisations into agile, tech-enabled businesses,” Spencer said. “With experienced project management and delivery services and experience design capabilities, Digi6 was born to disrupt the status quo.

“Our design process, for instance, goes beyond just visual design. Instead, it uncovers insights into our customers’ organisation, the enabling technology and end-users. That information is then elevated to simplify, humanise and build products to deliver real value to end-users, known as a people-first approach to digital innovation. Our vision is to help our customers achieve their digital potential in a modern, tech-enabled world.”

Applegarth meanwhile added that digital transformation is as much about people as it is about technology.

“Our future is our people. Collectively we are our greatest strength and our most valued asset,” she added.

“We are committed to attracting, developing and retaining a diverse group of talented individuals who provide experienced project and design capabilities to drive an empathic, people-first approach to digital Innovation.”