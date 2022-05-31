KnowBe4 hires A/NZ director of sales to reinforce APAC reach

Natalie Burrows (KnowBe4) Credit: KnowBe4

Cyber security awareness training outfit KnowBe4 has hired Natalie Burrows as director of sales for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) as a means of reinforcing its reach in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



In the role, Burrows will be responsible for managing and leading the A/NZ direct and channel sales teams, as well as ensuring the company sticks to its corporate strategies.

She comes into the role after two years at Australian private health insurer Medibank as its head of corporate sales. In addition, she also spent an approximate 10 years in total at Australia Post, with four of these years in technology-related positions.

“The ever-changing cyber threat landscape in the APAC region is driving new opportunities for all different types of organisations to make strategic decisions that will have a real impact on their security awareness, behaviour and culture,” said Tony Jennings, EVP of international and global channel sales.

“Nat’s immense knowledge and presence in the market, combined with her leadership skills, will play a major role in growing our presence in Australia and New Zealand.”

Burrows added that the reason for joining KnowBe4 was because it is “unlikely any company I have ever worked for”.

“[KnowBe4 CEO] Stu Sjouwerman and the leadership team have done an amazing job in building a company culture where our motto of ‘Do it right the first time, do it fast and have fun while doing it’ resonates throughout the company,” she said.

“KnowBe4 is the market leader in cybersecurity awareness training. It has been named one of the best places to work year after year and I get the privilege of leading a group of successful individuals while growing both the Australian and New Zealand markets – what more could I ask for.”