Exclusive Networks hires Craig Randall as new sales director

Following the departure of Kaarena Chapman after 13 years.

Craig Randall (Exclusive Networks). Credit: Exclusive Networks.

Exclusive Networks has appointed Craig Randall as its new sales director following the departure of Kaarena Chapman.

Chapman spent 13 years at the distributor covering various roles before becoming the national sales manager in 2018.

Randall comes to the distributor with more than two decades of experience in sales and relationship building in the IT sector with companies such as Vantex, Intermec Technologies, SprintQuip, Sektor and Arrow.

The former Rugby League professional, will be responsible for driving sales throughout the region and expanding relationships with key partners and vendors.

“Craig brings a wealth of experience in relationship-building and a depth of knowledge within our partner network,” Exclusive Networks A/NZ general manager Lisa Stockwell said. "His professionalism and ability to anticipate partner needs, as well as understand the requirements of vendors is what sets him apart."

“As a former Rugby League professional, his focus on performance, team building and teamwork will be vital as Exclusive Networks Pacific continues to scale and grow.”

The UK-native will be Sydney-based and his goals coming into the role are to continue to build relationships both internally and within the channel and vendor network.

“Our line card is very impressive and I’m looking forward to the engagement within this ecosystem,” he said.