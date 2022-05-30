KPMG Australia boosts security practice with former govt secretary

Comes back to the global systems integrator after four years.

Greg Miller (KPMG) Credit: KPMG

KPMG Australia has bolstered its cyber security practice in the ACT in the form of the Department of Home Affairs’ former first assistant secretary Greg Miller.



Bringing KPMG’s cyber team up to 16, Miller joins the team led by Martijn Verbree, national cyber lead, who moved into the role following five years at KPMG UK earlier this year.

Miller’s appointment can be seen as a considerable get for the ACT-based cyber security team, as KPMG claims he oversaw the development of the federal government’s 2020 Cyber Security Strategy and filled the role of deputy national cyber security adviser.

His appointment also marks a return to the global systems integrator, as he was also previously an associate director with KPMG from 2015 to 2018.

“Government and business need to work together if we are to manage cyber risks, build resilience and be competitive globally,” he said.

“KPMG is investing seriously in its cyber capability and I’m excited to be joining an exceptional team of cyber leaders at KPMG.”

He also worked as the deputy cyber policy coordinator in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Verbree said KPMG is investing “heavily” to expand its expertise into cyber security, as well as bringing all relevant services under the one roof to help clients.

“Cyber security is becoming exponentially more complex, with changing threat landscapes driven by geopolitics, increasingly ruthless cybercrime organisations and a resurgence in hactivism,” he said.

“In addition, Australian organisations face new regulatory obligations such as critical infrastructure bills, data protection and corporate governance regimes.

“Greg’s experience at the most senior levels of the national security community … will help deepen the bench of experts that our clients can access when working with KPMG.”