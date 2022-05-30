Kapish wins MSP contract with Yoorrook Justice Commission

Credit: Dreamstime

Citadel-owned Kapish has landed a managed services contract with Victoria’s Yoorrook Justice Commission, deploying its secure content management cloud solution.

The enterprise software and security company will provide information management services for the first formal truth-telling process into colonisation’s impact on Aboriginal people in Victoria.

Kapish will provide the IT management to handle the submissions by Aboriginal communities, in the form of writing, photos, video or audio recording, artwork or cultural artefact.

The company will support 50 full-time Commission staff until mid-2024, offering hardware and software solutions for the information capturing process.

Kapish is also providing cloud services with Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) PROTECTED level classification.

“We are delighted to be supporting Yoorrook Justice Commission as it embarks on this landmark truth-telling process,” Kapish general manager Ryan Harris said.

“This is now our third Commission, and we are proud to be delivering our leading ‘Commission as a Service’ offering, setting a new benchmark in a fully managed information technology solution. The partnership is also developing innovative solutions to respectful and culturally sensitive information management.

"We have been working closely with Yoorrook to ensure all submissions are treated securely and respectfully, whichever form they may take, with particular focus on ensuring First Peoples data sovereignty is always front of mind.”

Last month, Kapish also landed a three-year deal to deliver a secure, cloud-based information management system for national science agency CSIRO.

As part of the project, CSIRO will be using the Kapish Content Manager Cloud platform to undertake important research projects with maximum collaboration and minimal downtime, enabling multiple research hubs to securely work together over vast geographies.