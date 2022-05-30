Orro runs with RIOT Solutions acquisition for cyber security push

Rodd Cunico (Orro Group) Credit: Orro Group

Orro Group has acquired Brisbane-based IT services provider RIOT Solutions to further develop its cyber security and digital network capabilities.

Founded in 2015, RIOT offers a range of managed services, including managed security services, threat detection and response, asset viability and design solutions, as well as its ValidPro product, an estimating and quotation service.

Orro claims RIOT has worked with close to 100 customers, including the Queensland government in 2019, when it provided managed services under a multimillion-dollar contract, and hospitality provider ALH Group in 2018, which saw it design and supply product.

As part of the deal, which is for an unknown sum, Orro’s workforce will swell up to over 110 full-time employees in Brisbane and oversee a security operations centre (SOC) that RIOT launched in Brisbane last year, bringing its SOC count to four. Orro has been building up its cyber security practice, purchasing eSecure in September last year.

Additionally, Orro will also gain RIOT’s innovative connected solutions and managed security services, offering them to organisations that operate critical systems and infrastructure.

Rodd Cunico, CEO at Orro, said the service provider will extend its security offering and expand its presence in Queensland, with the two companies previously working together for “many years”.

“RIOT brings a wealth of industrial knowledge tailored specifically to critical infrastructure and OT [operational technology], which strongly complements our understanding of the challenges and demands of building world-class smart and connected networks,” he said.

“The business will be able to create new network solutions very much with OT and security in mind right from the start. For customers this will deliver visibility and control to support innovation into the future.”

Rob Merkwitza, CEO and managing director of RIOT, added that the two companies share an outlook, cultural fit and technology approach and as such is “a natural extension of the RIOT journey”.

“We look forward to offering our customers a wider range of services through Orro,” he said.

The acquisition of RIOT comes nine months after it purchased managed security services player eSecure back in September 2021 to build its cyber security expertise.