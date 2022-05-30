Software Combined makes quadruple acquisition

Snaps up Streamtime, Scope Systems, Energy Inspection and MacroView, all of which provide software to the creative, mining, energy and document management sectors.

Enterprise software aggregator Software Combined has completed four acquisitions as it eyes further mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The Sydney-founded investment house has acquired Streamtime, Scope Systems, Energy Inspection and MacroView, all of which provide software to the creative, mining, energy and document management sectors.

According to Software Combined, the quartet of businesses collectively generate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of over $11 million.

Founded in 2019, Software Combined provides owners or managers of software businesses with access to capital or liquidity options.

Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) A/NZ head of channels Stefan Jansen is listed among the company’s co-founders and now serves as chief revenue officer.

Jansen left his most recent role at AWS as A/NZ head of training and certification in 2020 after being the cloud giant's channel chief in the region for three years.

“Our software aggregation strategy is unique in Australia through our acquisition, business support and optimisation plan for each business,” said Jansen of his latest venture.

“We’re focused on profitable and stable software businesses that are operating in niche markets with a limited number of players. Many of these businesses have been operating successfully for several years but are joining Software Combined to help them deliver on their long-term growth plans. We partner with these businesses to optimise operations and maximise growth while preserving the company that the founders built.”

Streamtime offers business intelligence, resource and project management software for the creative industry; Scope Systems is an Australian software company specialising in enterprise resource planning and business intelligence for the mining industry; Energy Inspection provides BERSPro energy modelling software; and MacroView provides software for managing and generating documents and emails in the Microsoft 365 environment.

“These first four companies in our portfolio are cashflow positive businesses with solid customer install bases and high levels of recurring revenue. They have a high combined customer retention and recurring revenue,” Jansen added.

“Importantly, these businesses are leaders in their respective fields with experienced leadership. We look forward to working with these businesses to harness their unique propositions and capitalise on organic growth opportunities.”