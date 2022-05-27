Menu
Sophos announces top Aussie partners for 2022

Somerville, Bluechip Infotech and Exigo Tech were crowned as the vendor’s top local partners over the last year.

Sophos has announced the winners of its Australia and New Zealand Partner Awards for 2022 at its Virtual Partner Conference.

The awards were handed out to those that made a “significant contribution” to the delivery and sale of Sophos products solutions in the security vendor’s 2022 fiscal year.

Somerville Group won the A/NZ Partner of the Year Award for achieving what Sophos referred to as outstanding results, as well as providing “flexible and effective” proposals that met user needs, technical support and sales expansion measures.

Those results, according to Somerville CEO Craig Somerville, included surpassing its growth target by 200 per cent.

“Sophos’ partnership strategy allows us to gain deep expertise with their solutions, which helps customers with protecting their potential attack surfaces and supports their overall requirement for compliance," Somerville said.

"We are excited to have broadened our customer base this past year with 10 per cent new logo growth by cross-selling Sophos solutions across different enterprise departments. 

"At the same time, we have seen a marked uptick in demand for the Sophos Managed Detection solution which enhances our ability to help our customers rise day in day out from the myriad of cyber security challenges they face to ensure business continuity and ongoing enterprise sustainability.”

Meanwhile, A/NZ Rising Star of the Year Award went to Exigo Tech for focusing on expanding sales, achieving the top result out of all partners that have joined Sophos’ partner program in the last three years and expanding the sales of Sophos solutions.

 Bluechip Infotech then took the gong for A/NZ Distributor of the Year after developing an “aggressive and innovative” marketing campaign that, from Sophos’ perspective, increased awareness of its Synchronised Security products and product strategy.

"Congratulations to our award-winning partners for their outstanding achievements over the past year,” said Charles de Jesus, channel sales director at Sophos A/NZ.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, this year’s winners are clearly leading trusted security advisors, helping to keep A/NZ businesses safe against advanced threats.

“Sophos is proud to recognise this year’s winners and to thank them for their dedication to delivering industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.”


