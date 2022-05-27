Symbio ditches TNZI brand ahead of APAC expansion

Taking up the Symbio name from 1 July.

Rene Sugo (Symbio) Credit: Symbio

Australian communications provider Symbio is bringing its international business Telecom New Zealand International (TNZI) under the Symbio brand as a means of its continued international expansion plans.



The telco soon-to-be formerly known as TNZI provides voice coverage across more than 90 international destinations, with the move to consolidate the brand expected to result in Symbio “play[ing] an even greater role” in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and around the globe.

By doing so, the communications provider said the move is “further emphasising the continued progress Symbio is making on its international expansion strategy”.

That expansion strategy, which focuses on the APAC market, includes the ambitious target of reaching 100 million phone numbers on its network by 2030.

After the telco takes up the Symbio brand from 1 July, customers will be able to make use of the company’s suite of capabilities, which includes number porting, outbound calling and domestic call termination.

“TNZI has a long and significant history in New Zealand, with its origins tracing back to the pioneering telegraph lines that connected the country with the rest of the world,” said Symbio CEO Rene Sugo.

“We are proud to inherit and carry this important legacy of innovation as we continue to grow our business in the Asia Pacific region.

“The consolidation of TNZI into Symbio is another proof point of our vision to support our customers with delivering the highest-quality cloud communication services.”

The provider said the decision to consolidate the brand under Symbio was two-fold; the first is that the rapid growth in software-enabled communications has removed traditional geographical barriers that it claims have historically limited service providers to their domestic market.

Meanwhile, the second is that the provider has observed that the demand for international voice, unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions has “increased dramatically”.

“Operating as a clear unified business will make it simpler for customers and partners to enter into and operate in different parts of the world," Sugo said.

“Australian telecommunications providers are increasingly serving their customers overseas, and at the same time overseas communication providers are wanting to enter the high-growth Asia Pacific region."

This isn’t the first time a Symbio-related entity has consolidated its name, with MNF Group, which previously was the parent company of Symbio, taking up the communication provider’s brand and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) ticker code of SYM in November 2021.