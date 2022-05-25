ASUS crowns top A/NZ partners for 2021

Computer Alliance, Synnex Australia, PB Technologies and Dove Electronics took out the top awards.

Emma Ou (ASUS) Credit: ASUS

ASUS has crowned its top Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners at the ASUS Partner Awards for 2021.

Announced at a virtual event, the awards highlighted the work performed by ASUS’ partner network over the course of last year, according to the vendor.

“2021 was a challenging year for many reasons, but our partners have shown incredible resilience and perseverance to achieve the results that they have," said Emma Ou, country manager for Australia and New Zealand at ASUS.

“The awards are a fantastic recognition of our partners and we look forward to working with all our partners into 2022 and beyond.”

Headlining the top awards in Australia were Computer Alliance and Synnex Australia, which took home the Commercial Partner of the Year and Commercial Distributor of the Year awards, respectively.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, PB Technologies won Commercial Partner of the Year and Dove Electronics scored Commercial Distributor of the Year.

Education Partner of the Year went to SolutionOne, Chrome Education Development Partner of the Year was awarded to EduCom IT and the gong for Growth Partner of the Year was handed to The School Locker.

Rounding out the awards were Geeks On Tap, which received Chrome Enterprise Development Partner of the Year, and CDM Australia, which was the recipient of the Strategic Partner of the Year award.

“At ASUS, our partners are critical to our business success in Australia and New Zealand and we are appreciative of the great work they do each day,” said Leon Brumen, head of commercial at ASUS Australia.

“Congratulations to all of our partners and award winners for their results.”