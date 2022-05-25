Menu
Multimedia Technology inks Aussie distie deal with D3 security

Plumping up its security portfolio.

Carey Hassall (Multimedia Technology)

Multimedia Technology (MMT) has struck an Australian distribution agreement with Canadian cyber security vendor D3 Security to bring a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) product into the country.

Through the deal, MMT will bring D3’s XGEN SOAR platform to Australia, which provides tools and integrations for security automation, incident response, threat hunting and security operations centre (SOC) optimisation.

“SOAR brings a tremendous amount of value to the security stack and addresses so many pain points felt by today’s SOCs,” said Carey Hassall, MMT’s strategic partnership manager.

“D3 is focused purely on SOAR and has the best platform in the market, with codeless drag-and-drop playbooks and over 500+ product integrations.”

Mark Eichler, head of MMT’s purchasing division, agreed with Hassall’s sentiments, saying it fills a less focused-on spot in the distributor's vendor portfolio.

“Although cyber security hasn’t traditionally been a focus of ours, we recognise the increasing growth and demand,” he said.

“We’re now in a position where we’ve got the right infrastructure and technical knowledge to extend this offering whilst maintaining the quality service we’re known to consistently deliver.”

Credit: Multimedia Technology

Stephen Cunningham, D3's executive director of channel, added MMT’s reseller network and its lack of alignment to competing SOAR vendors made it the “ideal” distribution partner.

"D3 only makes SOAR, and our platform is designed to integrate the solutions of all vendors into a single pane of glass," he said.


