Organisational review sees Acer channel boss Greg Mikaelian depart

Acer wants to identify areas where it can streamline operations.

Greg Mikaelian (Acer) Credit: Christine Wong

Acer Australia general manager of channels and marketing Greg Mikaelian has left as the vendor undertakes a review of its organisational structure.

Under his remit, Mikaelian headed up channel sales, Acer online store and marketing communications for the past four years in his stint with the PC vendor. He previously worked with Acer from 1997 to 2010 in a similar capacity, leaving to join print vendor Oki for seven years from 2011 to 2018.



“In line with the current changing environment, we are reviewing our organisational structure and business direction to identify areas where we can improve efficiencies and streamline operations,” an Acer spokesperson said.

“The Oceanic region’s local performance remains strong and our local team continues to deliver innovation solutions and technologies to our customers.”

Mikaelian's departure closely follows Acer Oceanic managing director Darren Simmons, who left in April.

During his first stint with Acer, Simmons spent three years as its national retail sales manager from 1995 to 1998 before departing for HP for two years and then making a return to Acer as its Oceanic sales director before being promoted in 2014 to the top role.

Acer revealed earlier in May its monthly consolidated revenues for April were down 22.9 per cent to NT$19.23 billion, down 22.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and by 36 per cent month-on-month. For the year to April, consolidated revenues reached NT$97.60 billion with 1.1 per cent growth YoY.

The monthly revenue decline was caused by multiple factors, but mainly due to supply-chain disruptions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Acer secured a $21 million contract to supply notebooks to the Department of Education Queensland's Notebooks for Teachers program, providing approximately 13,000 notebooks over a six-month period.