Amaysim appoints Renee Garner as first female company leader

Mobile provider Amaysim has promoted Renee Garner as its first ever female company head.

Garner accepted the role while on maternity leave and has taken over from Isaac Ward, who left in April to join sustainable homes platform Brighte as its CCO.

Not only is she the first female company leader, but also the youngest at 40 in the company’s 11-year history.

Garner joined Amaysim as chief marketing officer in 2019 and held the position for over two-and-a-half years before her promotion.

With a background in corporate law, Garner has accrued a number of credentials throughout her varied career, including co-authoring the first climate change law textbook in Australia in 2008.

According to Amaysim, Garner’s appointment exemplifies its dedication to challenging the status quo in the telecommunications – and wider tech – industry, recognising talent and enabling women to continue climbing the career ladder regardless of family commitments.

Hitting the ground running in her first month in command, Garner appointed two senior executive leaders – Lucila Pagnoni as senior commercial director and Lisa Vitaris as senior sales and marketing director, with the company also referring to the latter role as CMO.

Pagnoni was previously the head of commercial and strategy at TPG, bringing more than 15 years of experience in strategy definition, delivery and operations across multinational corporations in telecommunications and media.

Vitaris was previously the CMO for ASX listed Tyro Payments and has more than 17 years’ experience in marketing.

“I believe that the key to Amaysim’s success is in our people and culture, in fact, we view our culture as our competitive advantage, with empathy at the core of everything we do,” Garner said.

“Recognising talent and driving diversity is a big part of this, as is caring about our people and providing a place of belonging and radical acceptance in which our people can learn, grow and thrive together.

“Amaysim is all about growth this year. With the incredible backing and support of the broader Optus business, our incredible team and our insatiable appetite for winning customers' hearts, we’re primed for our best year yet.”