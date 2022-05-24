Menu
Rumours swirl of Broadcom talks to buy VMware

Rumours swirl of Broadcom talks to buy VMware

According to sources, discussions are ongoing.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Broadcom

Chip maker Broadcom is in talks to acquire VMware following the latter's divestment from Dell Technologies, according to news sources. 

VMware officially became a standalone company in November last year from its parent firm Dell, thereby untying the knot that has held them together since 2016.

However, with both Reuters and Bloomberg cited unnamed "people familiar with the matter", whispers now abound over Broadcom's most recent attempt to diversify itself from its chip-maker heritage.

However, as noted in the reports, “discussions are ongoing and there’s no guarantee it will lead to a deal.”

As it stands, VMware has a market valuation of about US$40 billion. What’s interesting to note is that private equity firm Silver Lake has previously invested in Broadcom and is a current VMware shareholder. 

Broadcom has been attempting to diversify from its chip-maker specialty for some time by buying Symantec’s enterprise security assets in a US$10.7 billion deal in 2019.

Just months later, Accenture bought Symantec’s cyber security services business from Broadcom, but not long before the chip maker axed up to seven per cent of the security vendor's global workforce during its consolidation process of its enterprise security assets. 

In 2018 Broadcom’s surprise bid to buy software company CA for US$18.9 billion wiped off the same amount from its market value as investors and analysts struggled to find a clear reason for the deal at the time. 

At the time the move was widely seen as a way for both companies to work with new partners and expand their respective technologies while keeping close ties to each other.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VMwarebroadcom

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

06:00AM
Okta hires Phil Goldie as new A/NZ leader
04:48PM
Amaysim appoints Renee Garner as first female company leader
03:26PM
ASIC throws the book at two former IT directors
May 22
JavaScript and Python reign, but Rust usage rises among developers
More News

Industry Events

24 May
ARN Exchange
View all events

Featured