Melbourne's Nukon tapped for global mining decarbonisation data platform

Working with AWS to measure energy storage levels and electrical infrastructure use from mine sites around the world.

Credit: Photo 158467366 © Ekays | Dreamstime.com

Niche technology consultancy firm Nukon has been tapped to create and develop a digital mining platform using Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions that captures information on mine decarbonisation around the world.



The Melbourne-based Nukon is part of the of the Electric Mine Consortium (EMC), which is focused on moving towards mine operation with zero carbon dioxide and particulate emissions, and was selected from within the consortium to create the platform.

It is also the only AWS partner involved in the development of the platform, which allows mining companies to measure energy storage levels and electrical infrastructure use from mine sites around the world.

Nukon’s involvement started in late 2021, with the platform already built and has ingested trial data from various EMC vendor participants.

The firm is expected to continue its work on the project, along with support from AWS, to further develop the platform.

“AWS partner Nukon was selected as they have extensive experience in the resources sector, a skilled team of certified AWS developers and a strong focus on sustainability,” an AWS spokesperson said.

“These factors combined with local offices around Australia made them the ideal partner to develop the EMC data platform.”

Graeme Stanway, EMC co-founder, said the platform is expected to allow EMC members to share sustainability insights and analyse the outcomes of adopting electrified mining infrastructure and sustainable operations.

“The way we generate, store and harness energy around the globe is changing drastically,” he said. “EMC’s collaboration with AWS will help see us at the forefront of this change, driving the mining industry’s electrification at scale.”

Sarah Bassett, head of mining and energy for Australia at AWS, added that the cloud giant is helping the consortium members to share critical datasets and collective insights to “drive the digitisation and evolution of the industry”.

“I am excited to be collaborating with the EMC and its consortium members to improve the design of mines globally and accelerate the industry’s journey to decarbonisation on the global scale,” she said.

Previously, Nukon was engage by Melbourne Airport in 2017 for an operations overhaul.