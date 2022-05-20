Hubify and Swift score $1.5M aged care managed services contract

Victor Tsaccounis (Hubify) Credit: Supplied

Managed services and telecommunications provider Hubify has won a $1.5 million contract to provide aged care managed services along with telco and content solutions provider Swift.

Specifically, Hubify won the contract with an unnamed key client for a period of 54 months, with the managed services and telco provider entering into a supplier agreement with Swift for the supply of its proprietary communication and entertainment solutions.

These solutions, a combination of Swift’s Access and Broadcast products, will be deployed over 1,500 devices across 13 sites in eastern Australia.

"Swift's proprietary communication and entertainment solution is a great add-on to our managed services solutions in aged care, enhancing the experience for our customers and their users,” Hubify CEO Victor Tsaccounis said.

“With Swift as our supplier, we can bundle their technology with our full range of products and services to continue offering leading edge solutions to our aged care customers."

Swift CEO Brian Mangano added that the contract is “momentous” for the telco and content solutions provider as it marks the first large-scale rollout of a Swift Broadcast/Swift Access hybrid solution.

“We are excited by our new partnership with Hubify and look forward to working with them to service their portfolio of aged care clients,” he said.

Hubify and Swift’s contract win comes as the former provider announced in March that it had won a trio of customer contracts with Harris Farm, Point Parking and Grosvenor Engineering for a combined contract revenue value of $3.1 million.