Netpoleon bolsters portfolio with Noname Security

Wayne Neich (Noname Security) Credit: Noname Security

Specialist distributor Netpoleon has continued to boost its portfolio adding API security vendor Noname Security across Australia and New Zealand.

Noname covers the entire application programming interface (API) security scope across three pillars including posture management, runtime security and API security testing.

Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim said API security is a "blind spot" for end users and the partner community is filling this gap by adding Noname security’s platform to the portfolio.

Noname’s recently appointed A/NZ sales director, Wayne Neich, said it decided to side with Netpoleon due to its focused, highly competent technical team and its value-added approach to supporting security vendors and channel partners across A/NZ.

Neich joined Noname following stints with Nutanix, Silver Peak and Blue Coat.

“With offices and staff throughout Australia and New Zealand, Netpoleon is perfectly positioned to help us build and scale Noname security solution across channel partners,” Neich said “Netpoleon help customers to understand the risk of data loss via their APIs, and consult and demonstrate how API security risk can be mitigated.

“Netpoleon shares our vision and is highly capable and committed to achieving a successful outcome. Educating the partner community and helping them to enhance their security services stack to include API Security Services based on the Noname security platform will be key to our relationship.”

Targeted market sectors include financial services, telecommunications, retail, healthcare and across many other industries.

Recently Netpoleon appointed Luke Scerri as its first chief technical officer (CTO) for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Scerri’s tasks as CTO will be to head up Netpoleon’s A/NZ technical team and be the lead technical point of contact for industry, vendors and partners.



