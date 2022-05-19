DiUS becomes first in APJ to gain AWS Applied AI Competency

Joe Losinno (DiUS) Credit: DiUS

Melbourne-headquartered solutions provider DiUS has become the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner in Asia Pacific and Japan to obtain its Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competency.

To achieve the competency, DiUS had to undergo a rigorous validation process focusing on technical proficiency with the AWS machine learning platform as well as proven customer success.

AWS Partner Network (APN) partners must also successfully complete a technical audit of their ML practice to gain the accolade.

Founded in 2004, DiUS specialises in cloud, IoT, big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning and has partnered with AWS since 2007.

In 2012, DiUS achieved AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and became the first partner in Australia and New Zealand to attain the AWS Machine Learning Competency in 2019.

“DiUS has always prided itself on delivering innovative and impactful outcomes for its clients, which includes helping organisations to solve complex, real-world problems using the latest ML techniques and algorithms,” said DiUS co-founder and CEO Joe Losinno.

“Our strong partnership with AWS has also allowed us to leverage the latest advancements in AI services and understand how those technologies can drive competitive advantage for our clients. Attaining the AWS Applied AI Competency builds on our long-term success with AWS and we’re thrilled to again be recognised as a leader in this space.”

DiUS recently sold its contract testing collaboration platform PactFlow to global software testing vendor SmartBear last month.

Pactflow was founded in 2019 by DiUS with its co-founder Matt Fellows, as well as employees Beth Skurrie and Ron Holshausen, at the helm, focusing on the testing of microservices and application programming interface (API) integrations.