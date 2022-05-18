Aussie partners honoured at global Ingram Micro Cloud Summit

Key criteria includes overall cloud business growth, peer-to-peer leadership and level of engagement.

Fuse Technology, Haylix, Lab3, SOCO and Velrada received top-line honours during the recent Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 held in Florida, USA.

The awards highlight partners with the demonstrated ability to drive end user digital transformation within the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Key criteria includes overall cloud business growth, peer-to-peer leadership and level of engagement and alignment with the distributor.

This year’s honourees are all high-achieving partners who have displayed extraordinary levels of innovation, advocacy, performance and sales success in 2021, in addition to excelling in attributes of their winning category.

For Australia, Reseller Partner of the Year went to Fuse Technology and Breakthrough Partner of the Year was awarded to Haylix.

“Fuse was amongst Ingram’s first Microsoft CSP [cloud solution provider] partners in Australia and have been there since day one,” Fuse managing director Chuong Mai-Viet said.

“From inception our team has embraced a cloud-first strategy and stayed true to our fundamental belief that game-changing IT is about the individual and their experience.

“I’d like to thank our wonderful staff for their dedication and the clients who rely on us to support their cloud infrastructure.”

Lab3 achieved MVP infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) along with Lab3’s Rhiannon Tunstall who was crowned Women in Cloud Female Leader of the Year.

SOCO achieved Women in Cloud Employer of the Year while Velrada picked up Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year.

“We are proud to recognise the hard work of our partners as they drive the next wave of digital transformation from the ground floor,” Ingram Micro Cloud senior vice president of global channel sales Victor Baez said.

“This distinguished group of channel partners are typified by excellence in tech talent, array of expertise, thought leadership, and a commitment to continuously deliver best-in-class programs.”