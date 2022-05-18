IT Consult, Diversus Group and BCPrise create $25M Canary Technology Solutions

Will be led by Steve Parsonage and Bill Henderson.

Steve Parsonage (Canary Technology Solutions). Credit: Canary Technology Solutions

Three established IT services companies -- IT Consult, Diversus Group and BCPrise -- have combined to create a new IT player in the market, Canary Technology Solutions.



With annual revenues topping $25 million and significant growth ambitions intact, the company will be led by IT Consult co-founders Steve Parsonage and Bill Henderson.

Canary Technology Solutions is the rebranded result of two acquisitions of established businesses by IT Consult and the novation of local resources from an international retail software vendor, LS Retail.

“We’re excited to take and build on the strong heritage of the three established businesses, where the ‘sum of the parts’ creates substantial opportunities to expand and grow,” Canary Technology Solutions CEO Steve Parsonage said.

“We have a measured growth strategy that sees us continue the organic growth of the key pillars of Canary, while also actively exploring additional expansion opportunities via the merger or acquisition (M&A) of other Australian channel businesses.

“It’s ‘game on’ for Canary - and we’re only just getting started.”

Established in 2006, Diversus Group is a specialist in cloud, information management and data storage consultancy, and NetApp’s largest certified delivery partner in Australia.

All 18 staff have joined Canary, forming the Cloud and Data division, which is led by former Diversus Group CEO, Chris 'Cyril' Starsmeare.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central specialist BCPrise have five staff that will join the Canary ERP and POS division. LS Retail’s POS system is designed for retailers using Business Central, creating significant synergies with the BCPrise business.

IT Consult previously onboarded the in-region sales and technical capability of management software solutions and POS systems provider, LS Retail with three people transitioning to the Canary ERP and POS division. LS Retail continues to operate as a standalone entity in other international markets.

“Diversus Group’s core competencies, strategic vendor focus, and our enterprise and government verticals very much align with Canary IT,” Starsmeare said.

“The combined internal skills, capabilities and the longevity of our key partnerships such as NetApp, sets a solid foundation to bring a rich set of tools and capabilities to support customers on their journey to cloud.”

Canary Technology Solutions will operate as four integrated key pillars featuring Canary Cloud and Data, Canary Cybersecurity, Canary ERP and POS, and Canary Managed Services.

The new corporate brand identity is a nod to IT Consult’s roots as a provider dedicated to protecting and preserving one of the most valuable assets that customers have: their data.

Rebranding to Canary Technology Solutions calls on the ‘canary in the coalmine’, drawing parallels to its role in the early detection of threats to data, and protecting systems and the information contained within them.

IT Consult already had partner accreditation with Microsoft and NetApp but significantly expands those partnerships under the new entity.

Diversus Group, for example, has over 55 per cent share of professional services for NetApp in Australia, giving Canary Technology Solutions a much more substantial presence in the NetApp ecosystem.

Customers span across a range of verticals such as finance, health, construction, not for profit as well as local, state and Federal Government.