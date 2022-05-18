Ingram Micro Cloud teams up with Pluralsight for partner training

John Dusett (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has partnered with technology skills platform Pluralsight to offer partners skill development plans for cloud initiatives.

The global distributor will now offer Pluralsight certified services to its network of independent software vendors, value-added resellers and managed service providers (MSPS) via its Cloud Marketplace.

Ingram Micro claimed that partners will now gain access to certification courses, hands-on labs and sandboxes to build skills and competencies.

“We are excited to offer Pluralsight’s full suite of tech skills development solutions within the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to help partners meet the demand for cloud skills development to solve business challenges and drive valuable outcomes,” said Ken Leonard, SVP of global ecosystem solutions at Pluralsight.

“With access to cloud training through Pluralsight Skills in addition to customised platform services certified by Pluralsight for Ingram Micro Cloud, partners will be able to build competencies across their organisations more effectively while accelerating their cloud skill development journeys at scale.”

Ingram Micro will offer the full portfolio of Pluralsight products; Pluralsight Skills, Pluralsight Flow and the recently acquired A Cloud Guru platform, which was co-founded by Melbourne-based brothers Sam and Ryan Kroonenburg.

“We are thrilled to offer the full portfolio of Pluralsight solutions through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace," said John Dusett, executive director of cloud services at Ingram Micro Cloud.

“We believe our boundless ecosystem and expertise, bundled with the offerings of Pluralsight, will enable our partners to progress their cloud maturity."

The partnership with Pluralsight comes months after Ingram Micro Cloud added IT services provider and software vendor CT4's suite of data protection solutions on its Marketplace back in March.