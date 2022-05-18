SolarWinds appoints APJ channel director

Credit: Dreamstime

IT monitoring and management software vendor SolarWinds has appointed Sandeep Mehra as director of channel sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

In the newly created role, Mehra will take charge of developing channel business and partner alliances in the region. He will focus on SolarWinds’ ongoing channel strategy to grow its regional presence for its IT operations management (ITOM) software business.

“It’s an exhilarating time to be joining the SolarWinds team, which is at the forefront of some of the most exciting digitalisation transformations worldwide,” said Mehra. “I look forward to working with a company dedicated to deepening its relationships with its channel partners and empowering our customers to take their digital transformation journey to the next level.”

Mehra has over 28 years of experience in sales and channel management across the APJ region. His key areas of expertise include managing direct and channel global enterprise, go-to-market strategy, as well as building strategic partnerships.

Prior to SolarWinds, he was Ivanti’s regional sales director for Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, alongside holding leadership positions at Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, and Pulse Secure.

“We’re excited to have Sandeep join our APJ leadership team as the new director of channel sales as we continue strengthening our business relationships and bringing value to our channel partners and customers in the region,” said David Cronk, president of international sales and worldwide channels at SolarWinds.

“Sandeep’s decades of industry experience will help us create greater synergies with channel partners and customers, drive sales, and strengthen our in-market relationships across the region.”