Cirrus scores $4M ACT govt contract renewal for Cisco support

Cirrus Networks has scored a $4 million contract renewal with the ACT government for Cisco network maintenance and support.



The renewal, which is for three years, will see Cirrus continue to support the ACT government’s Cisco infrastructure through a combination of the publicly listed managed services provider’s preferred partner support and vendor direct support models.

This extends its previous $5 million three-year contract, which it won and subsequently commenced in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with ACT government and to be their partner of choice for Cisco network maintenance and support,” said Cirrus managing director and CEO Chris McLaughlin.

“We understand the priorities for ACT government in delivering a cost-efficient solution with demonstrated value that is competitive in the market. This is testament to our talented Canberra team who continue to be recognised for their customer-focused approach and market-leading network management and support solutions.

“We look forward to the next three years with ACT government and building the relationship further.”

McLaughlin added that this win adds to more than $40 million in contract wins for Cirrus’ Canberra office within its current financial year. Indeed, nearly half of that came through a $15.5 million contract with the ACT-based Icon Water last month.

As part of that deal, Cirrus will be responsible for the build and migration of Icon Water’s complex IT and network environment as part of a wider digital transformation program.