Accenture shines light on solar panels for Origin

Credit: Supplied

Accenture has deployed a new analytics tool for Origin that shines light on how customers’ solar panels are performing.

Leveraging Google Cloud, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool provides analytics on how solar will perform on customers’ rooftops and their potential savings within 10 minutes.

Data scientists at Accenture collaborated with Google Cloud to develop the tool, which calculates roof pitch, area and shading from obstructions, coupled with insights on specific household energy consumption.

In addition, the platform provides solar power generation forecasts, system and installation costs, potential energy and bill savings and details on the investment break-even point.

“This innovative solution was built by Accenture data scientists with expertise in solar and industrial engineering and showcases the potential of cloud as a launchpad for powering advanced analytics and visual AI," said Ben Tulloch, a managing director and lead for the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group in Australia and New Zealand.

"Our goal is to help Origin grow through hyper-personalised solar offerings for more than two million households.”

The solution is now available for customers in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra metropolitan areas.

“This market-leading technology will save customers time by providing them with a quick assessment of how solar will support their household’s energy requirements, including how much it will cost to install and how much they can potentially save," said Origin’s general manager of retail sales and marketing, Duncan Permezel.

“The tailored and detailed nature of the solution makes it easy for customers to understand the potential benefits of solar energy for their home and make an informed decision about what’s best for them.”