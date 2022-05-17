Microsoft channel chief Rodney Clark resigns

Rodney Clark (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft global channel chief Rodney Clark has resigned after spending more than two decades with the software giant.

Recruitment for his replacement is currently underway with expectations the successor will be in place by the beginning of the fiscal year in July. The new face will be introduced at Microsoft’s annual partner Inspire conference which takes place from 19 July.

“Rodney’s imprint on many of our businesses has been significant and enduring as we continue to transform our entire partner ecosystem to realise new growth with Microsoft Cloud,” Microsoft corporate vice president of global partner solutions, Nick Parker said in a blog. “The success we’ve had is because of the leaders and teams who have put our partners growth at the centre.”

Clark is leaving to pursue a role as an executive officer with a publicly traded company that has been described as a "great partner to Microsoft" with more details revealed in the coming weeks.

“This type of role has been in Rodney’s sights as part of his long-term career plan, the timing was sooner than we anticipated,” Parker said. “We have a deep and talented bench of leaders who are in place to deliver business continuity with our partners and programs without interruption.”

Clark has been with Microsoft for the past 24 years maintaining various senior director roles across global sales strategy, public sector, global operations, IoT and mixed reality before landing the top channel gig following the departure of Gavriella Schuster in March last year.