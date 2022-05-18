Palo Alto, Deloitte enter US MSSP market with expanded partnership

The Palo Alto-Deloitte announcement introduces a significant new player into the growing managed security service provider space as organizations increasingly invest in specialized services to address cyberthreats.

Credit: Dreamstime

Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte have announced the expansion of their existing alliance to offer managed security services to their shared US clients. The move will see Palo Alto’s cyber security technology portfolio become available in outcome-based, managed offerings from global consulting giant Deloitte, the firms said in a press release. The extended partnership introduces a significant new player into the growing managed security service provider (MSSP) space as organisations increasingly invest in specialized services to bolster defences and address evolving cyber threats.

Palo Alto-Deloitte managed service offers threat detection, zero trust, 5G security

The Palo Alto-Deloitte arrangement will offer threat detection, 5G security and enable zero trust for U.S. organizations, the pair stated. Palo Alto’s vice president, Global Systems Integrator Ecosystems, Prem Iyer, said the move into the MSSP sphere has been triggered by customer requests for managed secure access service edge (SASE), cloud, and threat detection and response capabilities. “By offering our innovative security solutions portfolio as a managed service through Deloitte, we’re providing newly extended support to customers who want their cyber programs to truly enable their critical business initiatives.”

Expanded solutions offered as managed services will include:

Zero trust enterprise enablement including identity context, which enhances automated policy decisions across on-premises, hybrid, and private/public cloud environments

Multi-cloud automation and orchestration, combining cloud security offerings from both companies

Managed cyber defences with Palo Alto’s Prisma Cloud and Prisma Cloud Compute solution embedded into Deloitte’s OpenCloud. This will deliver threat detection, prevention, attack surface management, and security automation capabilities. Deloitte can also assist clients by advising, implementing, and operating a cyber defence technology stack leveraging the Palo Alto Networks product portfolio.

5G-native security combining security blueprints, data integration, control and cellular signalling domains, and the protection of networks and enterprise users by leveraging cross-domain correlations to enforce security policies based on user, application, and wireless device identities

Kieran Norton, solution leader and principal at Deloitte, added, “We’re advising our clients every day on how cybersecurity can help empower their strategic business priorities, but building it all in-house can be challenging and costly. Together with Palo Alto Networks, we are able to advise, equip, and operate security capabilities for organizations as they work to manage cyberthreats with agility and resilience.”



