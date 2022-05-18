Menu
Palo Alto, Deloitte enter US MSSP market with expanded partnership

Palo Alto, Deloitte enter US MSSP market with expanded partnership

The Palo Alto-Deloitte announcement introduces a significant new player into the growing managed security service provider space as organizations increasingly invest in specialized services to address cyberthreats.

Michael Hill Michael Hill (CSO (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte have announced the expansion of their existing alliance to offer managed security services to their shared US clients. The move will see Palo Alto’s cyber security technology portfolio become available in outcome-based, managed offerings from global consulting giant Deloitte, the firms said in a press release. The extended partnership introduces a significant new player into the growing managed security service provider (MSSP) space as organisations increasingly invest in specialized services to bolster defences and address evolving cyber threats.

Palo Alto-Deloitte managed service offers threat detection, zero trust, 5G security

The Palo Alto-Deloitte arrangement will offer threat detection, 5G security and enable zero trust for U.S. organizations, the pair stated. Palo Alto’s vice president, Global Systems Integrator Ecosystems, Prem Iyer, said the move into the MSSP sphere has been triggered by customer requests for managed secure access service edge (SASE), cloud, and threat detection and response capabilities. “By offering our innovative security solutions portfolio as a managed service through Deloitte, we’re providing newly extended support to customers who want their cyber programs to truly enable their critical business initiatives.”

Expanded solutions offered as managed services will include:

  • Zero trust enterprise enablement including identity context, which enhances automated policy decisions across on-premises, hybrid, and private/public cloud environments
  • Multi-cloud automation and orchestration, combining cloud security offerings from both companies
  • Managed cyber defences with Palo Alto’s Prisma Cloud and Prisma Cloud Compute solution embedded into Deloitte’s OpenCloud. This will deliver threat detection, prevention, attack surface management, and security automation capabilities. Deloitte can also assist clients by advising, implementing, and operating a cyber defence technology stack leveraging the Palo Alto Networks product portfolio.
  • 5G-native security combining security blueprints, data integration, control and cellular signalling domains, and the protection of networks and enterprise users by leveraging cross-domain correlations to enforce security policies based on user, application, and wireless device identities

Kieran Norton, solution leader and principal at Deloitte, added, “We’re advising our clients every day on how cybersecurity can help empower their strategic business priorities, but building it all in-house can be challenging and costly. Together with Palo Alto Networks, we are able to advise, equip, and operate security capabilities for organizations as they work to manage cyberthreats with agility and resilience.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

04:15PM
AWS celebrates top A/NZ partners for 2022
04:00PM
Top technologists have job options: 5 tips for retention
03:57PM
Palo Alto, Deloitte enter US MSSP market with expanded partnership
12:15PM
Cirrus scores $4M ACT govt contract renewal for Cisco support
More News

Industry Events

24 May
ARN Exchange
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured