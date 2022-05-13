Menu
Southern Cross Next Cable ready for service in July

Southern Cross Next Cable ready for service in July

SX NEXT has a four-fibre pair cable system capable of transporting 72Tbps.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Credit: 37752534 © Tomas Griger | Dreamstime.com

The first direct subsea cable to connect Australia with the US will be ready for service in July, according to Telstra.

The Southern Cross Next cable (SX NEXT) will enhance connectivity between Australia and New Zealand and the US, with branching units to Fiji, Kiribati and Tokelau. 

Telstra is a 25 per cent shareholder of the Southern Cross Cables Network (SCCN), the owner of SX NEXT, which will be the first single span express cable, as well as the first direct cable, to connect Australia to the US.

This will make it the shortest subsea route, as well as the only cable that has landing stations in Tokelau and Kiribati in the Pacific Islands. 

SX NEXT has a four-fibre pair cable system capable of transporting 72Tbps and is built using up to 400G Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology.  

Purpose-built landing stations, which will deliver high-speed connectivity and low latency between countries, as well as a resilient network infrastructure for the Pacific region. 

When SX NEXT launches, it will lead to a major improvement in internet quality and internet penetration across Oceania. 

There are 12 international submarine cables connecting Australia to the rest of the world, and the SX NEXT cable will be the third cable in the SCCN ecosystem, taking the mantle as among the largest single submarine cable infrastructure projects, spanning approximately 15,857 kilometres along the sea floor. 

“With the rise of cloud-based services and hybrid remote working models, connectivity with diversity and reliability is more critical than ever to ensure constant uptime and uninterrupted services,” Telstra International CEO Oliver Camplin-Warner said.

“We will continue to innovate on our network infrastructure and work with our industry partners on providing more accessible, faster and more stable connectivity to our customers, enabling them to connect with the rest of the world.” 

SX NEXT complements the existing Southern Cross and Endeavor-AAG cable systems in connecting Australia and the US. 

In July last year, Southern Cross landed its Next cable, connecting Australia, New Zealand and California.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Telstra

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

05:01PM
Southern Cross Next Cable ready for service in July
May 12
Desktop CPU sales plunge 30% but AMD soars even higher
04:59PM
One on One: with Neo4j A/NZ general manager Peter Philipp
May 12
Google Firebase expands Extensions to become more customisable
More News

Industry Events

24 May
ARN Exchange
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured