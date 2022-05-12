Pennytel gains momentum with MeshTelco buy

Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney-based Pennytel Australia is continuing to expand its corporate customer reach through acquiring business to business- (B2B) focused telecommunications company MeshTelco.

Victoria-based MeshTelco has been operating since 2015, offering businesses communications and internet services.

The deal will deliver increased scale to support future growth for Pennytel and an enhanced ability to invest and innovate in a highly competitive market in providing a portfolio of fixed and mobile products.

According to Pennytel, the additional scale ensures attractive prices, improved customer interaction and long-term and sustainable consumer choice.

The acquisition of MeshTelco follows Pennytel’s purchase of Connexus in November 2021 as part of its ambitious strategy for growth and capability expansion.

It also purchased Focus Communications a few months prior in July 2021.

In February last year, publicly listed telco services provider MNF Group (now rebranded to Symbio) divested its SIM-only mobile provider Pennytel to wholesale customer Macarthur Telecom.

At the time, the decision to divest the business and brand came following a strategic review of its direct businesses.

However, the agreement allowed Symbio to benefit from Pennytel through an ongoing agreement with Macarthur Telecom to continue to grow the customer base on the specialist’s wholesale enablement service.