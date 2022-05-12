Menu
Pennytel gains momentum with MeshTelco buy

Pennytel gains momentum with MeshTelco buy

Continues to build east coast and corporate presence.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney-based Pennytel Australia is continuing to expand its corporate customer reach through acquiring business to business- (B2B) focused telecommunications company MeshTelco.

Victoria-based MeshTelco has been operating since 2015, offering businesses communications and internet services.

The deal will deliver increased scale to support future growth for Pennytel and an enhanced ability to invest and innovate in a highly competitive market in providing a portfolio of fixed and mobile products. 

According to Pennytel, the additional scale ensures attractive prices, improved customer interaction and long-term and sustainable consumer choice.

The acquisition of MeshTelco follows Pennytel’s purchase of Connexus in November 2021 as part of its ambitious strategy for growth and capability expansion. 

It also purchased Focus Communications a few months prior in July 2021. 

In February last year, publicly listed telco services provider MNF Group (now rebranded to Symbio) divested its SIM-only mobile provider Pennytel to wholesale customer Macarthur Telecom.

At the time, the decision to divest the business and brand came following a strategic review of its direct businesses.

However, the agreement allowed Symbio to benefit from Pennytel through an ongoing agreement with Macarthur Telecom to continue to grow the customer base on the specialist’s wholesale enablement service.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags PennyTel

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

11:08AM
Report highlights Enable as top Aussie ServiceNow partner
10:52AM
Five Eyes warns A/NZ MSPs of increased cyber threat
09:44AM
Telstra, Google and Accenture bring augmented reality to Marvel Stadium
07:30AM
Red Hat debuts edge features for Linux, Kubernetes platform security
More News

Industry Events

24 May
ARN Exchange
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured