Report highlights Enable as top Aussie ServiceNow partner

Also shines a spotlight on AC3 and Kinetic IT as rising stars.

Credit: Dreamstime

Enable Professional Services has been highlighted as one of the top Australian ServiceNow partners for its skill with the vendor’s software.



According to research firm Information Services Group (ISG)’s Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report, Enable is the only locally-headquartered channel player to be considered a leader in select elements of the vendor’s offerings.

The report evaluated ServiceNow skills across 45 companies that have offices in Australia across three categories: consulting services, implementation and integration services and managed services providers (MSP).

The final list came to 23 partners with varying skill levels.

Enable was listed as a leader across ServiceNow consulting and implementation and integration services. It was also considered a product challenger in the MSP category.

Additionally, AC3 and Kinetic IT were also highlighted as rising stars in the integration and implementation services and consulting services categories, respectively.

In terms of market leaders across all three categories, these accolades went to multinationals Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte and Infosys.

The highlighting of Australia’s ServiceNow talent comes as ISG flags a rise in the local skillset surrounding the vendor’s offerings.

"The Australian ServiceNow market has grown substantially,” said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader for ISG Asia Pacific. “Australia has a strong IT and business services industry and local and global providers have both stepped up to meet demand for services around ServiceNow.”

ISG noted that the ServiceNow consulting services market is “especially fierce” in Australia due to the claim that most enterprises consider consultation to be important.

“The local subsidiaries of multinational corporations usually dominate the services and solutions business in Australia, but in the ServiceNow market, several smaller domestic providers have succeeded,” the firm said.

It added that ServiceNow and its partners have been focusing on business and technology automation projects, with providers helping clients keep up with ServiceNow’s twice a year upgrade cycle.

ISG's report on local top-performing ServiceNow partners comes weeks after it released a similar report last month on Australia Microsoft channel players, which highlighted Telstra, Barhead Solutions, Empired and Velrada as leaders across various Microsoft-related skills.