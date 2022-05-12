Telstra, Google and Accenture bring augmented reality to Marvel Stadium

Credit: Telstra

Telstra, Google and Accenture have collaborated to develop a new 5G-powered augmented reality (AR) wayfinding experience at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium that will be launched ahead of the footy season next year.

The experience superimposes digital information onto a real-world environment using Telstra’s latest 5G developments, based on Google Cloud, with machine learning and computer-vision powered by the ARCore Geospatial application programming interface (API) from Google.

Google trekker devices were used in the development of the experience to create a metric model of Marvel Stadium that represents the appearance and position of the physical 3D world.

GPS readings and environment scans were then matched with 360-degree images using the ARCore Geospatial API.

“This collaboration with two major technology players marks another important step in our ambition to create one of the world's most technologically advanced stadiums here in Australia,” Telstra group executive of products and technology Kim Krogh Andersen said.



The convergence of cloud, the ARCore Geospatial API and 5G networking gives users the ability to interact with content, digital character displays, virtual brand experiences and indoor wayfinding, among other features.

“Visitors to Marvel Stadium can benefit from the ARCore GeoSpatial API to navigate their way to their seats, but beyond that, the immersive experience will continue through the app, pre-game AR shows, multi-user AR games [and] enhanced player analytics and performance statistics,” Accenture managing director and Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) communications, media and technology lead Emma Neil said.

“In this newly emerging metaverse continuum, the potential for immersive and dynamic fan experiences is enormous.”

Google Cloud A/NZ vice president Alister Dias signaled this project as the beginning of how cloud-powered 5G AR wayfinding solutions can be used to enhance in-person experiences.

“Google Cloud’s technology will underpin next-generation 5G capabilities, transforming the way people interact with the physical environment around them,” he said.

“Not only will it make it easier to explore the grounds at Marvel Stadium, but it also has huge potential to create more immersive and interactive experiences for fans.”

Telstra has previously worked with the AFL to evolve the stadium experience, which includes a 5G upgrade to support connectivity for fans and applications through artificial intelligence, in-stadium streaming and on-field player performance tracking.