Asia Pacific market tops SAS cloud revenue growth

According to SAS, cloud revenue growth from customers in the Asia Pacific market grew 48 per cent, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at 29 per cent.

Globally, SAS pointed out its cloud momentum has been growing with revenue jumping 19 per cent in 2021. This momentum has been shaped through the continuous enhancements and development of its cloud-first analytics platform SAS Viya.

“We transformed our portfolio to be cloud-native and cloud-portable so customers can accelerate their move to the cloud and expand their use of analytics, machine learning and AI [artificial intelligence],” SAS CTO Bryan Harris said.

“At the end of the day, we want our platform and industry solutions to be a critical part of every customer’s analytic innovation.”

Inland Revenue New Zealand is one of its top customers in the region after using SAS Viya as part of its digital transformation efforts to help boost compliance, improve customer experience and save tax payer cash.

This year, the SAS Hackathon, which acts as an incubator for innovation and a test bed for AI in the cloud featured 64 teams, representing 135 organisations and 75 countries.

For example, an Indonesian team used advanced analytics to help the local government in Jakarta to optimise distribution of COVID-19 relief to millions of micro, small and medium enterprises. Hackathon teams use SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure, along with open-source tools.

Some of the newest additions SAS has launched in its portfolio include SAS 360 Match, which is a first-party, cloud-based ad serving platform that streamlines the entire customer engagement process from advertising, to marketing, customer engagement and conversion.

SAS Clinical Enrollment Simulation Cloud is a new software-as-a-service offering, built on SAS Viya, enabling life sciences and contract research organisations to virtually simulate the outcome of complex clinical trial enrollment processes and will be available later this year on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Meanwhile, the SAS Grid Guardian AI is an IoT [internet of things] analytics solution that applies edge computing, AI and machine learning to radio frequency (RF) emissions flowing from overhead power distribution equipment to help energy companies better understand when overhead equipment failures might occur so they can prioritise maintenance schedules to boost safety, reliability and uptime.