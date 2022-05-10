Atturra acquires OpenText partner Hayes for $8.5M

Stephen Kowal (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has acquired OpenText partner and information management consultancy Hayes Information Systems and Communications for $8.5 million to bolster its enterprise content management (ECM) services.



Based in Perth, Hayes offers ECM application support as well as digital transformation services and technical and functional support.

Under the terms of the deal, Atturra will purchase Hayes for an upfront consideration of $8.5 million, with the acquisition expected to close on or around 1 June.

Also up for grabs is an earn out/post-completion consideration of up to $7.89 million in cash from now until financial year 2023-24, based on audited earnings before interest and tax targets and key employee retention goals.

As a result of the deal, the NSW-based business formerly known as FTS Group is set to expand into Western Australia.

“This is an exciting acquisition for Atturra that positions us strongly in ECM, an important and growing segment of the IT services market,” said Atturra CEO Stephen Kowal.

“The synergies between our service offerings and the cultural alignment of both companies are very strong. Hayes’ core offerings and its industry solutions strengthen Atturra’s solution portfolio and we see significant upside in the potential for introducing Hayes’ capabilities to our existing client base.

“This is another great step in Atturra’s strategy of picking leading technology and focusing on being a market leader, ensuring we can offer best-in-class solutions to our clients. It also strengthens our footprint in WA, an important geographic region for us.”

In addition, Kowal also said Hayes managing director Duncan Hayes and general manager Amanda Cox will work closely with Atturra, as well as “the wider Hayes team”.



Meanwhile, Hayes said the acquisition was an “exciting move” for the consultancy.

“In considering this transaction it became clear to us that Atturra shares our culture and values and is respected widely for its authenticity, service excellence and customer focus,” he added.

“We very much look forward to working as part of the enlarged Atturra team to deliver value and benefits to our customers and take pride in contributing to the growing capability of Atturra.”