Deloitte strengthens AI/ML skills with Intellify buy

Matt Alamdari and Kale Temple Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte Australia has acquired Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Databricks specialist Intellify as part of its consulting arm.

The addition of the Intellify team will add further scale and depth of capability to Deloitte’s practice of more than 600 professionals nationally.

Founded in 2017, Intellify has more than 40 certified AI/ML developers and operates nationally across the banking, insurance, energy, government and retail sectors.

Co-CEOs Matt Alamdari and Kale Temple will become Deloitte Consulting partners.

The Intellify team will formally join Deloitte on 23 May. Terms of the transaction are confidential.

“Our team has achieved a great deal in a short time – in terms of market presence and the value and opportunity we know we provide to our clients,” Intellify co-CEO, and soon-to-be Deloitte Consulting partner, Kale Temple said.

“Joining a bigger consulting business, and one so strong as an alliance partner of both AWS and Databricks, is the right move, at the right time, for us.”

Intellify has secured many accolades along the way as AWS Partner of the Year for 2019 and 2021 (Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning), and the second partner in Australia to achieve AWS’s Machine Learning Competency in 2019.

“With Deloitte, it’s very much a meeting of minds. The firm has a strong existing market presence in Australia and globally, and our being part of this investment in the future is a logical next step for us and our people,” Intellify co-CEO, and soon-to-be Deloitte Consulting partner, Matt Alamdari said.

Intellify was also named Databricks Partner of the Year for Australia and New Zealand in 2021 and 2022.

“Intellify has been successfully delivering high value solutions for a number of years, and our teams coming together will offer clients both deep technical experience and sector solutions addressing opportunities like personalisation, value chain optimisation and workforce optimisation,” Deloitte national data and AI leader, Stuart Scotis, said.

Deloitte was crowned AWS Customer Experience Partner of the Year in 2020 and GSI Partner of the Year in 2020 and 2021, and also launched its dedicated AI Institute in 2021, to drive collaboration and research focused on AI and machine learning.

“Intellify and Deloitte are both award-winning Databricks partners that, together, will bring customers deep industry experience, enterprise expertise, and highly-skilled teams of data-focused talent,” Databricks vice president of partners, Greg Taylor said.

“This is an exciting milestone for both teams and the winners from this union are Australian customers. We look forward to our continued partnership in bringing the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to more organisations throughout the region.”

Deloitte has been spending up recently buying Brisbane-based ServiceNow partner Entrago.

In February, Deloitte Digital has picked up the respective workforces of specialist marketing technology consultancies Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact, bringing on 70 additional employees in the process.

