Menu
Leading Edge DC secures $30M for regional network rollout

Leading Edge DC secures $30M for regional network rollout

Expects to accelerate its expansion plans.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Chris Thorpe (Leading Edge Data Centres)

Chris Thorpe (Leading Edge Data Centres)

Credit: Leading Edge Data Centres

Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC) has secured a $30 million equity investment from DigitalBridge Group for its regional edge data centre network rollout.

Currently, LEDC has four Tier III data centres set up in Newcastle, TamworthDubbo and Albury, with another two under construction in Coffs Harbour and Wagga Wagga.

With the investment, LEDC expects to accelerate its expansion plans and open more data centres over the next 24 months. As a result, the data centre operator expects to deliver faster growth.

“DigitalBridge is a leading global investor in digital infrastructure, with multiple edge investments globally, and this investment is a vote of confidence in LEDC’s business strategy and trajectory,” said Chris Thorpe, LEDC founder and CEO.

“This investment will accelerate the deployment of our world-class regional edge network, positioning LEDC to provide significant social, economic and environmental benefits to regional Australia.”

LECD’s data centre rollout started in Newcastle, NSW, with its construction lasting from August 2020 to February 2021.

That particular data centre integrated technology from Cisco and Megaport, as well as Schneider Electric, the latter of which being part of a deal for Leading Edge DC’s first six sites to be provided with prefabricated data centre modules.

In total, the data centre operator has 26 regional facilities planned, with future locations including Bathurst in NSW and Shepparton, Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Traralgon, Horsham and Mildura in Victoria.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Leading Edge Data Centres

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

04:50PM
How ex-PrimeQ lead Andrew McAdams found a new middle ground in the A/NZ channel
02:30PM
Leading Edge DC secures $30M for regional network rollout
12:43PM
TPG Telecom offloads passive tower assets for $950M
11:00AM
Data#3 takes DXC talent for first ACT head
More News

Industry Events

24 May
ARN Exchange
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured