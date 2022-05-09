Data#3 takes DXC talent for first ACT head

Mike Hobson (Data#3) Credit: Data#3

Data#3 has appointed Mike Hobson as general manager of its ACT branch.



In the role, Hobson will be responsible for managing the strategy and day-to-day operations of Data#3’s ACT business, keeping it in line with the IT services provider’s overall corporate strategy and vision.

He takes over from Paul Crouch, who was previously Data#3's general manager for the ACT and NSW. However, due to growth in these states, Crouch is now dedicating more of his focus to NSW while Hobson will be taking on the ACT.

“In recent years, the ACT has seen strong revenue growth across the business and that growth is expected to continue,” said Brad Colledge, executive general manager for Data#3.

“Our ongoing local investment ensures that our ACT customers are leveraging innovative technology to deliver their business and IT outcomes. It’s a pleasure to welcome Mike to the Data#3 management team.”

Prior to his appointment at Data#3, Hobson spent nearly seven years at DXC connect, with almost five of these as branch manager. Prior to that, he held the title of regional services manager in the ACT for more than two years.

On his appointment, Hobson said he would be delivering value for both federal government and ACT customers.

“As a member of the Data#3 national management team, I look forward to shaping how the company continues to embrace the opportunities and challenges of the ever-changing IT landscape,” he said.

Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham said he was looking forward to working with Hobson.

“Our people are the reason for our long history of success. Our ability to attract and retain talented people is our major differentiator helping our customers along their digital transformation journey,” he said.

“This is an exciting time in the technology industry.”

Last month, Data#3 set up a Microsoft licensing solution for industrial and safety supplier J. Blackwood & Son via its consulting services unit.