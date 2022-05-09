How ex-PrimeQ lead Andrew McAdams found a new middle ground in the A/NZ channel

PrimeQ founder McAdams discusses his new venture The Big Middle, bringing optimism back to the workforce and why Australia's mid-market is the most underserved.

L-R: Andrew McAdams and Greg Taylor (The Big Middle) Credit: The Big Middle

In the 18 months after leaving Accenture, Andrew McAdams had plenty of time to think about his next venture.

A year after his business PrimeQ's $31 million acquisition by the systems integrator, McAdams took advantage of the break and the ensuing COVID-19 lull to reflect on Australia's most underserved customers and disciplines.

The result is The Big Middle, an Adelaide-based managed service provider that aims to service that 'middle niche’ of customers that sit within the boundaries of large enterprise and small business.

Speaking to ARN, McAdams explained his decision to target businesses with revenue of $200 million to $1.5 billion, avoiding the federal government, banks and the top 100 on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

According to McAdams, this space is the "lower end of where the Big Four play" and "is a good, chunky space".

"Essentially during COVID, the larger entities have moved more upstream and left the mid-market alone," he said. "There's an assumption that there's not a lot of profit to be made in that in that marketplace or a big enough stream of revenue. So that 'big middle’ was being left alone."

Launched in partnership with his former PrimeQ colleague Greg Taylor, The Big Middle has expertise in Oracle, Salesforce and digital adoption platform WalkMe.

After PrimeQ was acquired, McAdams soon noticed that a lot of acquisitions were hitting the Australian technology space. Indeed, there were 103 technology deals tracked in Australia in 2020.

In light of this and the heightened pressures on service providers caused by COVID-19, McAdams noticed a change in the channel – one he was not keen to emulate.

“During COVID-19, I stayed very close to the market and I noticed people became very transactional; they were doing a transaction and then moving on and it's really not sustainable," he said.

"We tried to create longer-range relationships with customers, like five years, because we can grow together, create, keep the same resource together. It helps us in that recruiting space because it helps us put a purpose."

Since launching earlier this year, The Big Middle has hired 35 people and is looking to grow its headcount to 100 by the end of the year. Currently based in Adelaide, the provider also has people in Sydney and Brisbane and is exploring expansion into New Zealand. According to McAdams, the hope is to hire 25 people there.

Despite Australia's chronic talent shortage in the technology sector, McAdams said word of mouth has been sufficient to help build The Big Middle's headcount.

“We've been very focused on gender balance,” he explained. "Now we probably have 55 per cent female to 45 per cent male. And I think that's consciously. We've got to get that purpose and the gender balance right. We create office environments that make people want to come to the office, but they don't have to if they don't want to.

"We work hard to make sure no one is ever excluded. It's about keeping the process moving of adding good resources into the team. We're looking for more inexperienced people than experienced people because we have a very deep training program that get people moving quickly."

Currently one of The Big Middle's biggest clients is Moose Toys with the provider also having a qualified pipeline of $40 million that could close in the next four to six months.

"We've had an extremely high success rate for things that we've chased," McManus said. "We're anticipating our pipeline before the end of the year to be in excess of $100 million.

"As you're building a business, you have to manage your cash flow correctly. We're getting our name out there; finding people has been relatively easy [and] finding customers has been relatively easy."

Looking ahead into the rest of the year, McAdams said the most important thing for his business’ growth now is to "remain composed and very focused" on the customers' and employees’ needs.

"A culture where everybody has a chance to thrive is very important," he said. "And that'll create the success that we need with our customers.

"I think customers in that in the big middle space are wary about offshoring. They want a little bit more direct contact. One of the things we're finding is, and this sounds a bit sloppy, but we're creating an environment where people are happy. That's a really important part of being a technology consultant.

"As we come out of COVID, a lot of people have had a tough time and we're trying to reset that as an optimistic organisation."