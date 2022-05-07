Menu
Arinco boosts managed services investment with Mitch Bagan hire

Bagan lead and further develop its cloud operations and cloud centre of excellence teams, driving its ‘CoOps’ model.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
L-R: Chris Padgett (Arinco), David Lee (Arinco)

Credit: Arinco

Microsoft Gold partner Arinco has ramped up its managed services investment through hiring a new managed services principal, Mitch Bagan. 

The newly created role will see Bagan lead and further develop its cloud operations and cloud centre of excellence teams, driving its ‘CoOps’ model. 

Bagan joins Arinco from Deloitte, where he was an Ops director in DevOps engineering team. Prior to that he was an operations manager at Microsoft Azure partner, Mexia, which was acquired by Deloitte in 2018.

“After joining Arinco it was immediate to me that the culture here is amazing, and that the business’ values align with my values,” Melbourne-based Bagan said. “By focusing on the customer first, hiring like-minded people that are truly experts at what they do, and equipping them with the resources and support to succeed, we can truly concentrate on delivering customer value and enabling their success for digital initiatives. 

“Our services use industry best practices and cultures such as automation, lean, ITIL, DevOps and SRE.”

Mitch Bagan
Mitch Bagan


Arinco’s modern managed services capability will be centered around three core themes in gaining an understanding of business objectives and goals; partnering and co-operating with customers to achieve outcomes using Microsoft cloud-native products such as Azure and Microsoft 365; and providing managed services that harness cloud-native technologies, support and develop and deploy new capabilities with the added layer of governance and best practice principals.

Arinco founder and principal consultant, David Lee said having a solid 'CoOps' partnership with customers, differentiates Arinco from many traditional managed service providers.

“We are able to embed ourselves in teams and collaborate more effectively to drive continuous improvement initiatives, with a focus on automation at the core,” he said. 

“We have seen customers wanting to focus on their core business and abstract away the complexities of delivering technology and are therefore requiring support for their applications and systems. They are looking for a trusted partner they can work with, integrated into their team.”

Last year, Arinco became one of two GitHub verified partners in Australia and New Zealand, and also became the first Australian-headquartered Microsoft partner to gain the Kubernetes on Azure specialisation. 



