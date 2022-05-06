CyberCX scores $3.9M Defence cyber strategy gig

Credit: Supplied

CyberCX is set to help the federal government's Department of Defence with the development of its 10-year Cyber Security Strategy through a $3.9 million contract.

Released in 2020, the strategy focuses on the federal government's intentions to spend $1.67 billion over the following 10 years, which, among other elements, includes investment into recruiting cyber security specialists, enhancing the Australian Signals Directorate’s capabilities and data science.

“The Defence Cyber Security Strategy will guide Defence’s cyber security activities over the next decade to ensure Defence has the capability to combat the increasing complexity and pervasiveness of the contemporary cyber threat,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

The contract with CyberCX is expected to take 12 months and conclude by December 2022, with the Australian cyber security services supergroup providing consultancy services to support the development of the strategy.

According to the spokesperson, CyberCX was selected due it to holding “necessary expertise to best meet the needs of Defence”.

CyberCX’s contracted services support for Defence comes months after it announced it had acquired New Zealand managed security services provider (MSSP) Cyber Research NZ in February to shore up its services offerings across New Zealand as well as in Australia.

“CyberCX has offices across New Zealand, Australia, US and the UK however our specialised security teams operate as a global capability," CyberCX New Zealand CEO Brett Moore said at the time.

"While the acquisition increases our local MSS [managed security services], SOC [security operations centre] and consultancy teams, overall it expands our global capability and further increases our ability to deliver services to customers around the globe.”

