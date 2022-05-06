Leader wins distie deal with UC vendor Call4tel

Credit: Leader

Leader has bolstered its VoIP portfolio in the form of Singaporean PBX appliance manufacturer and unified communications vendor Call4tel.

The partnership will see Call4tel and Leader provide the local market with a wide range of 3CX PBX hardware appliances built to allow channel partners to deploy telecommunications services into small and medium size businesses.

According to Leader, the Call4tel set-up avoids the “complexity of running onsite servers or setting up cloud hosting”.

Call4tel appliances come preloaded with 3CX Version 18 and Debian 10, allowing users to load their licensing and configure their SIP accounts and IP phones. The appliances can also be converted for use as a Session Border Controller (SBC) in a hosted 3CX environment.

“As a 3CX partner and one of Australia’s largest VoIP distributors we are incredibly excited to become a distributor for Call4Tel,” said Ben Klason, Leader’s national enterprise and marketing manager.

“Our channel partners often come up against fierce competition trying to secure UC deployment project and these latest devices will give them an incredible advantage to secure more opportunities and increase their profitability.”

Richard Quek, Call4tel VP of sales said the Leader partnership “greatly simplifies the delivery, installation and provisioning of our solution.”

“Leader is a well-established distributor with more than 25 years of experience in the industry – we can rest assured that our customers will receive a high level of technical and customer service from them,” he added.

This week, Leader also signed a distribution agreement with Finland-founded virtual and augmented reality vendor Varjo.

Founded former Nokia and Microsoft product leaders, Varjo provides VR and AR training and simulation, architectural designs, 3D modelling and video games.